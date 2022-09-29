Death toll from Karatoya boat capsize rises to 69

The death tolls from boat capsize in the Karatoya river of Panchagarh rose to 69, with the recovery of another body on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Himalay Chandra, son of Biren Chandra of Boda upazila.

Divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence fished out the body from the Karatoya River near Aulia ghat in the upazila, said Dipankar Roy, additional district magistrate.

Bodies of 30 women, 21 children and 18 men were recovered while three others are still missing, he added.