'Cyber Security Act must be repealed’: Asif Nazrul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the widely discussed Cyber Security Act must be repealed.

"The Cyber Security Act must be repealed. That is the direction we will follow. We will decide after consulting with experts whether to repeal the entire law or only the parts concerning 'speech offences' (freedom of expression). However, this law will definitely be repealed," he said.

The adviser came up with these remarks during a discussion organised by the law ministry on the amendment of the Cyber Security Act, 2023, held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital on Thursday.

He added, "When this law is repealed and replaced with a new one, the focus will be on protecting and safeguarding citizens. There will certainly be provisions to protect women, children, and will address sensitive societal issues."