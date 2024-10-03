'Cyber Security Act must be repealed’: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the widely discussed Cyber Security Act must be repealed.
"The Cyber Security Act must be repealed. That is the direction we will follow. We will decide after consulting with experts whether to repeal the entire law or only the parts concerning 'speech offences' (freedom of expression). However, this law will definitely be repealed," he said.
The adviser came up with these remarks during a discussion organised by the law ministry on the amendment of the Cyber Security Act, 2023, held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital on Thursday.
He added, "When this law is repealed and replaced with a new one, the focus will be on protecting and safeguarding citizens. There will certainly be provisions to protect women, children, and will address sensitive societal issues."
He also noted that all "black laws" in the country will be gradually abolished.
Asif Nazrul said that initiatives are already underway to withdraw cases filed under the Cyber Security Act and the Digital Security Act. He clarified that there is a common misconception in civil society that the law ministry or the home ministry can unilaterally withdraw all cases, which is not correct.
“Each case involves multiple stages, and not all can be withdrawn at will. Specifically, in cases involving convictions, the convicted individual cannot have the case withdrawn without submitting an application,” he added.
In response to concerns about why cases from the fascist AL government are not being dismissed, he explained that even if a conviction arises from a false case, it cannot simply be withdrawn without following due process.
Nazrul expressed his assurance that Bangladesh will gradually be freed from all forms of oppressive laws. He emphasized the vision of building a non-discriminatory and non-exploitative Bangladesh, reflecting the aspirations of the student-led revolution, which will be realized through legal reforms.
The meeting included detailed discussions on proposed draft amendments aimed at updating the Cyber Security Act, 2023, with many participants advocating for the complete repeal of the act and the enactment of a new law.