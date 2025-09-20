Durga Puja: Sampriti Jatra marks 29 districts at risk of communal violence

Social platform ‘Sampriti Jatra’ has marked five districts as high-risk and 24 as moderate-risk of communal violence ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

The platform made the announcements on Saturday at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity’s Sagar-Runi auditorium.

The high-risk districts are Dhaka, Rangpur, Jashore, Chandpur and Noakhali.

According to the map, the moderate-risk districts include Gazipur, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajbari, Chattogram, Bandarban, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Feni, Pabna, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Kushtia, Sunamganj, Barishal, Patuakhali and Netrokona, while the rest are categorised as low-risk.

Sampriti Jatra said the risk map was prepared by analysing reports of attacks on puja mandaps, religious processions and minority households published in various media outlets and human rights reports between 2014 and 2025.