A UN human rights mission office to be set up in Bangladesh: Asif Nazrul

OHCHR works globally to protect and promote human rights. Its headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland, and the current High Commissioner is Volker Türk.

Speaking about the UN human rights office, Asif Nazrul said, “OHCHR submitted a very important report on the mass killings and crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Our government has been in discussions with them for a long time. Considerable progress has been made in those talks. The MoU has been approved in principle at the Advisory Council meeting. Several advisers will review it further, and it will be sent to Volker Turk after finalisation. If they approves, we hope it will be signed soon, and a UN human rights office will be set up in Bangladesh based on that.”

Asif Nazrul further said that the office will initially be set up for three years. If both parties agree in the second year that renewal is necessary, they can consider it. He added, “We hope that, if serious human rights violations occur during our government’s tenure, our national human rights agencies and the local OHCHR office will play an important role in the future.”