Gautam Adani flies to Dhaka to thank PM Sheikh Hasina

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, met prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday. He came to Dhaka in a brief visit to thank the prime minister for full load commencement and handover of the 1600mw coal-fired Godda power plant in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

According to reliable sources at Power Division and Adani Group, Gautam Adani landed in Dhaka by his personal aircraft at 10:00am on Saturday. He paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban around 11:00pm and left Dhaka by his personal aircraft around 1:15am.