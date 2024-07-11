Working population increases, unemployment doesn't decrease

A 28-year-old man had his post graduation in agriculture economy in 2021. Three years after graduation, 10-12 youth including him of his batch of 45 are still unemployed. The youth, seeking anonymity, said government jobs are so competitive that even graduates apply for jobs of office assistant or wayman of railway. The youth further said he once could face viva voce in a job of 13th grade.

According to government data, the number of working population is higher than that of children and the elderly right now. The rate for the working population aged 15-64 is over 65 per cent. About 28 per cent of them are young people.

According to demographers, jobs are not being created to meet the needs of this huge young population. As a result, the number of unemployed youth is increasing and unemployment is also not decreasing as expected.

The country is now passing through a high time to reap the demographic dividend. However, if economic growth is not achieved by utilising this working population through health, education, employment opportunities and establishment of good governance, the country will fail to reap the benefits of this dividend.