Human Development Index: Bangladesh moves 2 notches up

"Despite numerous challenges, Bangladesh is committed to nourishing the health of our planet, and working towards building a "Shonar Bangla," as envisioned by the Father of our Nation," said planning minister MA Mannan, who unveiled the report in Bangladesh.

He said the strain on the planet mirrors the strain facing many of societies, and climate change, among other dangerous planetary changes, will only make them worse.

UNDP Bangladesh's resident representative, Sudipto Mukerjee, pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic's collateral costs far outweigh the loss of lives.

"To name a few of the obvious, such as a large number of people pushed into poverty due to lost livelihoods, increased inequalities, increased gender-based violence, increased risks of having a large proportion of children and youth dropping out of education, etc.," Sudipto pointed out.

"Scientists have been warning of a pandemic like this for years, as a reflection of the pressures people put on Planet Earth," he continued. "HDR 2020 points out that our future is not about choosing between people or trees. It's about choosing to do things differently."

"Choices that could stop the pandemic and end poverty, close the digital divide, and tackle the climate emergency so that we use this unique moment in time to move to the next frontier for people and planet," he said, calling for increased cooperation for a better future.