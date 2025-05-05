Recommendation for separate ‘health service’ with pay structure, PSC for physicians

The Health Sector Reform Commission has recommended establishing a new civil service incorporating the human resources from the current health service, other relevant cadres and others, who work under the health and family welfare ministry.

The Commission also recommended the name of the new service to be ‘Bangladesh Health Service (BHS)’.

In its report, the Reform Commission also recommended setting up a separate secretariat with a physician as its chief, forming a new Public Service Commission (PSC) and a separate pay structure for the physicians.

If the recommendations are implemented, there will be no ministry-based administrative system in the health sector. The Commission, however, spoke about keeping an alternative system for the current BCS cadres in health for moving to new service.