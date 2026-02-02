Sheikh Hasina faces 663 lawsuits, including 453 on murder charges: TIB

According to the report, up to 19 November 2025, a total of 1,785 cases were filed across the country against perpetrators, instigators and those who allegedly ordered killings of students and civilians during the uprising. Sheikh Hasina has been named as an accused in 663 of those cases.

Of the total, 837 are murder cases, with Hasina listed as an accused in 453 of them, the report added.

Sheikh Hasina has already been sentenced to death in one case relating to crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. She is currently in India, and an arrest warrant has been issued against her by the International Crimes Tribunal.

TIB reported that charge sheets have so far been submitted in 106 cases, including 31 murder cases. A total of 128 individuals, including former ministers and members of parliament from the Awami League government, have been arrested in these cases.

Comparing the number of cases filed with the number of charge sheets submitted, TIB said the figures clearly indicate the slow pace of investigations.