Legal notice served seeking list of convicts pardoned by president in 33 yrs
Supreme Court lawyer Omar Faruk has served a legal notice seeking a list of people pardoned by the presidents in 33 years.
This legal notice was sent to the cabinet secretary, the home secretary and the president's office on Sunday.
Lawyer Omar Faruk confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
According to the legal notice, a request has been made to provide within 15 days a list of convicts whose penalty was suspended or pardoned by the presidents as per article 49 of the constitution till 31 July since 1991.
The legal notice says there is a right to know how, in which process and by whose recommendations or lobbying, the presidents pardoned big, despised and notorious criminals. The presidents pardoned many criminals including those accused of murder over the last couple of years.
After coming out of the jail, these offenders have returned to the world of crime and spreading fear in the society.
The legal notice says the people should know in which process the president pardoned the convicts and what is the benchmark of pardon.