Legal notice served seeking list of convicts pardoned by president in 33 yrs

The legal notice says there is a right to know how, in which process and by whose recommendations or lobbying, the presidents pardoned big, despised and notorious criminals. The presidents pardoned many criminals including those accused of murder over the last couple of years.

After coming out of the jail, these offenders have returned to the world of crime and spreading fear in the society.

The legal notice says the people should know in which process the president pardoned the convicts and what is the benchmark of pardon.