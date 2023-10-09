2 Rohingyas shot dead by rivals at Ukhiya camp in Cox’s Bazar 

Two Rohingyas were shot dead in separate attacks by unidentified armed groups at Ukhiya camp in Cox’s Bazar early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ahammed Hossain,36, resident of Camp No. 7 and Sana Ullah,27, resident of Camp no. 2.

The incidents took place between 3:00 am to 4:00 am, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station.

Ahammed Hossain was gunned down by some armed miscreants in camp no. 7.