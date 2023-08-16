Fake tax receipts issued to usurp money from tax-payers

Maruf Hossain, a resident of the Matikata area in the capital’s Mirpur, filed a written complaint to the chief revenue officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on 6 August, complaining he was given a fake receipt after paying his holding tax.

In the complaint, Maruf wrote that on 22 January he paid Tk 42,007 as holding tax for the 2022-23 fiscal year at an agent banking branch of a private bank in DNCC Zone 2. Later on 11 July, while filing his taxes for the running financial year, he got to know that his holding tax for the year is still due.

When he contacted officers at the DNCC zonal office in Mirpur, they informed him that the receipt he was given was fake. Later, he logged into the citizen’s portal of the DNCC, where he found out that all data of transaction have also been removed.

Maruf told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening, “They (the city corporation officials) have asked for a week’s time. Let’s see what solution they give.”