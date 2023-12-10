Youth cycles 14,000 km in 9 months to reach parents' homeland

He never lived in this country. Nor did he have any deep connection with the country in that sense. Yet, he felt excited for the last few hours before crossing the border.

He even had a photo taken of him with his bicycle standing in front of the signboard that reads Welcome to Bangladesh. Even through the exhaustion of cycling such a long way, he has a broad smile on his face in that photo.

The young man had that same smile while talking about his venture. He said, “While I was approaching the border I had this feeling that this country is something special for me. I have family living here.”

This is Nabil Islam (30). He lived in France all his life. He decided to make his dream reality. With the dream of travelling the world on a bicycle, he saved up money for five years. And then quit his engineering job and headed out with his bicycle.

He has already travelled to more than a dozen countries in Europe and Asia. After nine and a half months of starting his journey, he’s now in Bangladesh, the homeland of his parents. He had to take flights twice on his way to travel so many countries.