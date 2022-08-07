Middle-class in a new fight for survival

The middle-class people have embarked upon a new fight for survival. The rise in the price of octane, petrol, diesel and kerosene has become a big concern for the poor and people with limited earnings. The middle-class people are also quite concerned about this. The highest ever hike in the price of fuel oil in the history of Bangladesh has somewhat shocked everyone. It is almost certain that there will be another round of hike in the price of commodities. Apart from rice, lentils, edible oil and salt, prices of non-food products and services, including transport cost, clothes, pen and papers, will increase. People will have to maintain austerity to cope with the additional expenses unless there is a raise in their income.

The rise in the price of fuel oil will increase people’s expenditure in every phase. Thousands of families living a little above the poverty line are at risk of being poor again due the inconsistent and uncontrolled expenses as compared to their income.

Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, former chief economist of the World Bank’s Dhaka office Zahid Hossain said, “Price hike stemmed from a rise in the price of fuel oil is only a matter of annoyance for the rich. But for the poor and limited income people, it creates a crisis of livelihood. The middle-class people will suffer the most this time. The cost will increase in every sector, including agriculture, industries and trade. I don’t know whether its impact will be reflected in the inflation data or in the account of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). However, people will feel it whenever they go to the market as information on price hikes cannot be covered up.”