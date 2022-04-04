Bangladesh

I bought 5 Kg onion at Tk 28 per kg: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said the edible oil price in Bangladesh will not decrease if the price in Brazil, Malaysia and Indonesia remains high.

However, the price in the market has decreased as the government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on oil.

“The onion price has also declined. I have bought 5 kg of onions for my home at Tk 28 per kg.”

The minister briefed the media on Monday after a meeting with commerce secretary Tapon Kanti Ghose in the chair.

Tipu Munshi said 10 million lowered income people of the country are receiving essentials including the edible oil, at fair prices. The necessary steps have been taken to keep the supply and the price of goods normal.

“There is no shortage of goods in the country. We have sufficient amount of oil in stock,” the minister claimed.

Tipu Munshi said the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan assured him that the strict measure will be taken in stopping the extortion on the highways while transporting commodities.

The home minister said he will take action after locating spots of extortion.

