I bought 5 Kg onion at Tk 28 per kg: Tipu Munshi

The minister briefed the media on Monday after a meeting with commerce secretary Tapon Kanti Ghose in the chair.
Tipu Munshi said 10 million lowered income people of the country are receiving essentials including the edible oil, at fair prices. The necessary steps have been taken to keep the supply and the price of goods normal.
“There is no shortage of goods in the country. We have sufficient amount of oil in stock,” the minister claimed.
Tipu Munshi said the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan assured him that the strict measure will be taken in stopping the extortion on the highways while transporting commodities.
The home minister said he will take action after locating spots of extortion.