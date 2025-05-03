Khaleda Zia to return Dhaka via Sylhet, BNP ready to welcome on Monday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home from London after four months on next Monday.

She will arrive at Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 9:00am on a regular flight of Bangladesh Airlines. She will then return to Dhaka on the same flight.

Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury confirmed to Prothom Alo that Khaleda Zia will reach Dhaka via Sylhet. He said that BNP, alongside the mass people, has made extensive preparations to welcome the national leader Khaleda Zia.

The former PM will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Sharmila Rahman. Apart from them, Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain, the Chairperson's Adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Assistant Personal Secretary Masudur Rahman and two housekeepers, Fatema Begum and Rupa Haque, will also be accompanying her.