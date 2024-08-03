Amir Khasru, 3 other BNP leaders' houses attacked in Chattogram
Houses of four BNP leaders including the party’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and vice chairman Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin were attacked tonight.
Vehicles parked inside their houses were also torched.
BNP alleged Chhatra League and Jubo League men launched the attack between 8:00pm and 9:00pm.
House of Shahadat Hossain, the former convener of BNP’s Chattogram city unit, also came under attack.
Speaking with Prothom Alo tonight, Shahdat Hossain said over a hundred activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked his house at Badsha Mia road. The attackers torched 10-12 vehicles parked outside his house. He said the cars belong to different professionals including physicians and teachers who reside in the apartment.
‘I was not involved with anything. I can’t understand why my house was attacked,” Shahdat said.
After the attack on Shahadat, city BNP’s convener Ershad Ullah’s house was attacked too.
Idris Ali, city BNP’s leader, alleged that Chhatra League-Jubo League attacked Ershad Ullah’s house.
Around 9:00pm, the house of BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at Mehdi Bagh area of the city was attacked and set on fire. Cocktails exploded from Golpahar to Mehdi areas in the city. Amir Khosru's personal assistant Salim told Prothom Alo, ‘Sir (Amir Khosru) is currently in jail. His brothers live at the house. Chhatra League-Jubo League entered the house, attacked, and exploded cocktails.’
Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station in the city, told Prothom Alo that there were reports of torching vehicles in front of Amir Khosru’s house. Police are on the spot.
BNP Chattogram division’s assistant organising secretary Mir Helal Uddin told Prothom Alo that Chhatra League and Jubo League men attacked their house at Chatteshwari area in the city and ransacked it. The attackers could not enter the house but vandalised two vehicles and smashed windows of the house. Mir Nasir Uddin was inside the house during the attack.
Asked about the attack, city Chhatra League’s president Imran Ahmed told Prothom Alo that none from Chhatra League or Jubo League were involved with the attacks on the houses of BNP leaders.
He said the Chhatra League leaders are currently staying at the house of the education minister’s house that was vandalised. Also, they are against engaging in any sort of clash.
It can be mentioned that the houses of education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury were attacked in the evening.
The office of Md Mohiuddin Bacchu, a member of parliament, at Lalkhan Bazar was vandalised and torched.