Amir Khasru, 3 other BNP leaders' houses attacked in Chattogram

Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station in the city, told Prothom Alo that there were reports of torching vehicles in front of Amir Khosru’s house. Police are on the spot.

BNP Chattogram division’s assistant organising secretary Mir Helal Uddin told Prothom Alo that Chhatra League and Jubo League men attacked their house at Chatteshwari area in the city and ransacked it. The attackers could not enter the house but vandalised two vehicles and smashed windows of the house. Mir Nasir Uddin was inside the house during the attack.

Asked about the attack, city Chhatra League’s president Imran Ahmed told Prothom Alo that none from Chhatra League or Jubo League were involved with the attacks on the houses of BNP leaders.