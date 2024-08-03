Education minister’s house attacked, MP's residence torched in Chattogram

The residence of education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury in Chattogram came under attack and two vehicles parked in front of the house were vandalised and one torched during the attack.

This is the house where Mohibul’s father and former mayor of Chattogram ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury used to live.

The incident took place at 6:30pm at Chattogram’s Chasma Hill on Saturday. The attack was carried out allegedly from the procession of Students Against Discrimination.

Mohibul was not in the house during the incident but other members of the family were inside.

Earlier the office of Chattogram-10 constituency’s member of parliament Md Mohiuddin at Lalkhan Bazar also came under attack around 5:30pm. The office was torched while police boxes at New Market, Tiger Pass and GEC intersection were torched.