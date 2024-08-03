Education minister’s house attacked, MP's residence torched in Chattogram
The residence of education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury in Chattogram came under attack and two vehicles parked in front of the house were vandalised and one torched during the attack.
This is the house where Mohibul’s father and former mayor of Chattogram ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury used to live.
The incident took place at 6:30pm at Chattogram’s Chasma Hill on Saturday. The attack was carried out allegedly from the procession of Students Against Discrimination.
Mohibul was not in the house during the incident but other members of the family were inside.
Earlier the office of Chattogram-10 constituency’s member of parliament Md Mohiuddin at Lalkhan Bazar also came under attack around 5:30pm. The office was torched while police boxes at New Market, Tiger Pass and GEC intersection were torched.
However, Student Against Discrimination’s co-coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud denied the allegation of the attack.
‘Our protest procession ended at Tiger Pass intersection. Students Against Discrimination won’t take the responsibility of any untoward incident after that,’ he told Prothom Alo.
Witnesses said the procession started from New Market intersection and paraded through different streets.
Education minister Mohibul’s personal assistant Rahul Das told Prothom Alo, ‘Some people from the procession of Students Against Discrimination entered the Mayor Goli. Around a hundred people attacked the minister’s residence at Mayor Goli. Two vehicles were vandalised and one torched. Furniture of the house was ransacked.’
Chattogram metropolitan police’s deputy commissioner (media) Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz told Prothom Alo in the evening that police are identifying the persons involved with the attack on the education minister’s house.