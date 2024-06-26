Andalib Elias named as new Bangladesh high commissioner to Sri Lanka
The government has named Andalib Elias as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, succeeding ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam.
The foreign affairs ministry made the announcement through a press release on Wednesday, saying that the newly appointed envoy is currently serving as the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, India.
Andalib Elias, a career diplomat from the 20th batch of the Bangladesh civil service (foreign affairs) cadre, began his diplomatic journey in 2001 with the Bangladesh Foreign Service.
In his diplomatic career, he has served in both Permanent Missions of Bangladesh to the UN in Geneva and New York as well as in Bangladesh Missions in Manila and Brussels in different capacities.
At the headquarters, he has served in various key roles, including director general of the multilateral economic affairs wing and the West Europe and European Union wing. Additionally, he served as director at the foreign minister’s office.
His areas of expertise are extensive, covering trade and development, climate change, migration, LDC graduation, and South-South cooperation.
His leadership roles include chairing the LDC Group in Geneva and New York, and acting as chief negotiator of the Group of 77 on economic and financial issues on several occasions.
Academically, Elias holds an MSS in economics from the University of Dhaka and has completed several professional training courses both domestically and internationally. In personal life, he is married and has two daughters.