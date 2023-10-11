Bangladesh to get $338m from ADB for vaccine production

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $338 million to Bangladesh for manufacturing vaccines to give people protection against various diseases.

ADB country director Edimon Ginting made the disclosure at a meeting with planning minister MA Mannan at the latter's office in the capital today.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the planning minister said the government has initiated the draft project for producing vaccines locally to give protection against various diseases like Covid-19 and dengue.