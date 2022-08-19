Ticketing like airlines recommended for railway

The west zone of Bangladesh Railway has recommended launching a ticketing system like that of airlines in an effort to save the railway from continuous revenue deficit. As per the system, the fares will rise with demand and will also fall with it.

The west zone railway also placed some other proposals, including hiking train fare reasonably, increasing coaches and speed of trains, and making arrangements for commercial advertisements in trains and stations.

The proposals were submitted to the parliamentary standing committee on railways ministry recently.

According to sources, the west zone railway, as recommended by the parliamentary committee, formed a three-member committee to formulate a certain action plan to pull the railway out of its long-lasting revenue deficit.

In its report, the committee placed some proposals, including hiking fare and facilities, ensuring proper land management, and improving rail management and manpower.