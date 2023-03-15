Scuffle, delay mar first day of SCBA polls

The first phase of election into the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ended on Wednesday, with a scuffle between Awami League and BNP-allied lawyers over the election committee and two-hour delay in commencement of voting.

At least 25 people, including journalists and lawyers, sustained injuries as the police charged batons to disengage the agitating lawyers. They drove the BNP-backed group out of the SCBA auditorium and took the situation under control around 11:30am.

Later, the authorities began voting around 12:00pm and continued until 5:00pm, though tension prevailed there all the time.