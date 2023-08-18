US Congress discusses Bangladesh's human rights situation and the election

In the written statement of the briefing, Asian Human Rights Commission and Asian Legal Resource Centre's liaison officer Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman said that the human rights situation in Bangladesh was still a matter of concern. He said that the sanctions against RAB by the US had significant impact. After the sanctions, there had been a decrease in extrajudicial killings.

Ashrafuzzaman said that figures indicate that the sanctions had helped in saving lives. Bangladesh's national election was nearing. The people were eager to vote. But the government is making it difficult to hold of a credible, fair and inclusive election difficult. He called upon the Human Rights Commission to use full force to reduce the price Bangladeshis were having to pay for this.

Robert F Kennedy Human Rights fellow Kristi Ueda, in her written statement, said just as before the 2018 election, the Bangladesh government is restricting people's rights before the election to be held in January 2024. They are targetting civil society organisations, human rights activists, journalist and critics of the government.

These individuals and their families have been subjected to retaliatory arrests, harassment, and intimidation by state officials, who have enjoyed impunity for their misconduct, she added. Freedom of expression and free press continue to erode in Bangladesh.

Senior Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, Julia Bleckner, said the measures taken by the US had created a significant impact. As a result of the sanction, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances had decreased. But people were still being picked up and detained unlawfully. There are also reports of torture in custody.

Geoffrey Macdonald said Bangladesh's national election to be held in 2024 is extremely important. Many Bangladeshi and international experts have found the last two national elections of the country (2014 and 2018) to be flawed, violent and rife with irregularities. He said no matter which party won, it was essential that a credible election be held in the country to restore people's trust in public representative institutions.