Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin's wife Jahanara Abedin passes away

Jahanara Abedin, wife of the late Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, passed away on Thursday, aged 94.

She breathed her last around 2:00 pm at her residence in the capital, her son Mainul Abedin confirmed. She had been suffering from dementia along with other age-related complications.

In a heartfelt social media post, her granddaughter Zeehan Abedin wrote: “My Dadu, My Childhood, our banyan tree is no more… With her, the last living thread to the cherished memories of my grandparents is gone."

"Even though we knew this day would come, it is still surreal and my heart feels hollow today. Please keep her in your good thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.

Details regarding her Janaza will be announced soon, the family said.

Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, widely regarded as the pioneer of modern art in Bangladesh, married Jahanara Abedin in 1951. They had three sons — Mainul Abedin, Khairul Abedin, and Sarwar Abedin.