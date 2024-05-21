Empowering Bangladesh with clean energy today means a brighter, sustainable future: Peter Haas

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday said it will take contributions from the government, private sector, and civil society to achieve a just energy transition in Bangladesh.

It will require good policies in place to incentivize smart investments and cross-border electricity trade, privatization of underperforming state-owned assets, adoption of new technologies, and a phasing out of the most damaging fossil fuel power generation facilities, he said.

Haas added, "This will not happen overnight. It will take years to accomplish. But we can accomplish it faster if we work together and share our collective knowledge."

Empowering Bangladesh with clean energy today means a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come, noted the US Ambassador at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) held in EMK Center in Dhaka.

The forum is the premier public-private US government event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.