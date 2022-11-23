Bangladesh globally ranks third in fish farming

Bangladesh has retained the third place in producing freshwater fish this time as well.

And in fish farming, Bangladesh has risen to the third position moving two notches up. Bangladesh held the fifth position in fish farming for six years.

Such information came up in ‘The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture-2022’ global report of United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The report, prepared with the records of fish produced in every country of the world in 2020, has been published on Monday.

Earlier, a report was published in 2020 last after preparing with the records of fish produced in every country of the world in 2019.

It was stated in the report that Bangladesh had a production of 440,000 tonnes of freshwater fish in 1980. That has risen up to 1.25 million tonnes in 2020, which consists 11 per cent of the total fish production of the world.