Kashem raised money promising directorship

Abul Kashem, vice-president of the Awami League’s USA unit, came to the country in 2017 after getting assurance of being the director of a new bank from a top government official.

He opened an office using a signboard which read “Proposed People’s Bank Limited” even before getting the approval in the capital’s Banani DOHS area.

After that he started raising money from different people and organisations for the capital and additional expenses of the bank, promising them the post of bank director. The board of directors of the Bangladesh Bank approved in principle the People’s Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank and Citizen Bank. Abul Kashem was the chairman of the People’s Bank.

Although the Bengal Commercial Bank and the Citizen Bank started their operation following the approval in principle, the People’s Bank couldn’t. The Bangladesh Bank also repealed the primary approval for the People’s Bank as it failed to meet the conditions. However, Abul Kashem did not return any of the money he had taken from different persons and organisations before getting the approval for the Bank. Instead, he bought a flat in Gulshan and luxurious cars with that money.