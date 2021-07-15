ICU beds lying unused for eight months

According to the hospital authorities, five letters have been sent to the health ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in between March and July for the recruitment of the required manpower to start the operations of the ICUs and the HDUs in the hospital. However, there was no response. Therefore the ICUs are lying unused even in this time of crisis.

Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital in the capital’s Nayabazar area has 150 beds in total. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is in charge of this hospital. After the emergence of the coronavirus in the country in March last year, the hospital authority cancelled their regular medical services and started treating only Covid patients. However, there was no ICU in the hospital at the time.