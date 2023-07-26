PM Hasina asks envoys to stay vigilant against anti-state propaganda

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the Bangladeshi diplomats to stay vigilant against any kind of anti-state propaganda so that the international community would not be confused and misled.

“I would like to say that the foreign ministry should provide propaganda related information to the envoys in different countries. If it can be done, they (who spread falsehoods) would not get any chance to create confusion,” she said.

She also added, “We should be more active in the places where there are international organisations. So, they (international community) also would not be misled and confused (through the propaganda and misinformation).”