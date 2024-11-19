ACC graft case: Charge sheeted CAAB chief engineer still holds post

He was suspended and went to jail in a graft case, but later got back the post of the Superintending engineer (civil) on “humanitarian consideration” by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). Later, he was given the acting charge of the CAAB chief engineer.

The official is Md Shahidul Afroz Islam, who is a charge-sheeted accused in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The suspension order of Shahidul Afroz was lifted during the past Awami League government despite the trial proceeding of the graft case was underway. He was later made the chief engineer (acting) and still holds the position even after the fall of the Awami League government.