ACC graft case: Charge sheeted CAAB chief engineer still holds post
He was suspended and went to jail in a graft case, but later got back the post of the Superintending engineer (civil) on “humanitarian consideration” by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). Later, he was given the acting charge of the CAAB chief engineer.
The official is Md Shahidul Afroz Islam, who is a charge-sheeted accused in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The suspension order of Shahidul Afroz was lifted during the past Awami League government despite the trial proceeding of the graft case was underway. He was later made the chief engineer (acting) and still holds the position even after the fall of the Awami League government.
Several officials of the CAAB told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that Shahidul Afroz was reinstated in his post on the recommendations of the Awami League government’s law minister Anisul Huq. Later, Shahidul Afroz bribed people concerned hugely and became the chief engineer (acting).
Prothom Alo made several attempts to reach Shahidul Afroz over the mobile phone on 12 November. Someone identified as his personal assistant picked up the call once and told Prothom Alo, “Sir is busy.”
Shahidul Afroz called back later and told Prothom Alo he was carrying out the duty of chief engineer (acting) at the decision of the government and he received no promotion either.
Regarding this, CAAB chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo on 12 November that an answer to this matter could be found soon.
According to the ACC sources, a case was filed against five people including CAAB’s then-Superintending engineer Shahidul Afroz on allegations of corruption in the procurement of generators for Cox’s Bazar airport.
Shahidul Afroz went to jail in that case that year. The CAAB also suspended him. The ACC filed the charge sheet against the five accused, including him, in 2020 and the court accepted it. Later, a departmental case was filed against him.
Sources at the CAAB said Shahidul Afroz walked out of jail on bail but the CAAB settled the departmental case in 2021 with a “minor punishment” of no salary increment for one year.
The CAAB also decided to uphold the suspension order until the verdict in the ACC case was released, but he appealed to withdraw the order. The CAAB sought the opinions of the public administration ministry, which said there is no option to lift the suspension order.
A recommendation was made at the 34th meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the civil aviation and tourism ministry to reinstate Shahidul Afroz to his post by lifting the suspension order.
Opinions were sought from the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry on this matter and the ministry voted for withdrawal of the suspension order.
Following this, the suspension order of Shahidul Afroz was withdrawn and he was made the chief engineer (acting) on 5 February this year.
Officials concerned at the CAAB said the contractual appointment of CAAB chief engineer Md Abdul Maleque ended on 21 January this year. As the position fell vacant, Shahidul Afroz who is charge-sheeted in a graft case was made the acting chief engineer. However, no official or employee facing a departmental or criminal lawsuit can be given the charge of acting duty.
Several officials of the CAAB told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that Shahidul Afroz was rewarded instead of facing an exemplary punishment. He first withdrew the suspension order “managing” the Awami League government’s law minister Anisul Huq and became the chief engineer by bribing massively.
* This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna