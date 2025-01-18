Marma girl's accident injury being propagated as communal murder

Fact-checking body Rumor Scanner in an investigation found that the claim of murdering a minority Marma girl in Chattogram is completely false as the girl remains alive and she was injured in a bike accident.

In a report published on its website on Friday, the fact-checking watchdog said recently, a photo has been circulated on X (formerly Twitter) that a tribal girl in Bangladesh was murdered.

On its X handle, Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus posted a photo, and an ID card of the girl with the claim: "Minority Marma tribe girl murdered in Chittagong. Is the Dr. Yunus government failing to control the law and order of Bangladesh?"

The handle also tagged @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy, and @realDonaldTrump in its tweet post with the hashtag #SaveBangladeshiMinorities.