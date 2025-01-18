Marma girl's accident injury being propagated as communal murder
Fact-checking body Rumor Scanner in an investigation found that the claim of murdering a minority Marma girl in Chattogram is completely false as the girl remains alive and she was injured in a bike accident.
In a report published on its website on Friday, the fact-checking watchdog said recently, a photo has been circulated on X (formerly Twitter) that a tribal girl in Bangladesh was murdered.
On its X handle, Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus posted a photo, and an ID card of the girl with the claim: "Minority Marma tribe girl murdered in Chittagong. Is the Dr. Yunus government failing to control the law and order of Bangladesh?"
The handle also tagged @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy, and @realDonaldTrump in its tweet post with the hashtag #SaveBangladeshiMinorities.
Another handle, Pakistan Untold, shared the same claim citing Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus as the source. The caption of its post reads:
"Bangladeshi minority tribal girl murdered in Islamic Bangladesh. Who will speak for her in an increasingly pro-Pakistani Bangladesh?"
Upon examining the ID card, Rumor Scanner identified the girl's name as Mashinu Marma. Following this clue, it discovered several Facebook posts confirming that she is alive and receiving treatment at a hospital.
A post by a Facebook user named Joy Marma, dated 13 January, included two photos and a video of Mashinu from the hospital, with the caption: "Mashinu Marma is currently undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical Hospital. Everyone, please bless her for a speedy recovery."
Another post by Uching Swe Chak, accompanied by a video, stated: "The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Ward No. 28 on the 5th floor. She had a motorcycle accident. I request everyone not to share misleading or offensive posts about her. Please extend your help if possible."
Further investigation led us to a live video posted by the local media Facebook page CNTV CTG, where Mashinu Marma herself confirmed that she was injured in a bike accident while taking a Pathao ride near Bahaddarhat Flyover, Chittagong.
Later, the fact-checking body found Mashinu Marma's Facebook page named "kirti marma Blog," where she had posted several live videos from her hospital bed.
So, it is confirmed that Mashinu Marma is alive and recovering from her bike accident injuries.
Therefore, the claim that a tribal girl was murdered in Bangladesh is entirely false. Mashinu Marma was neither attacked nor dead; she is alive, injured in a bike accident, and recovering well.