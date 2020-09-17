Illegal gas-power connections behind Narayanganj mosque blast, says Titas

Probe body formed by Titas Gas authorities over the deadly Narayanganj mosque blast have said Illegal gas and electricity connections caused the blast.

Abdul Wahab, convenor of the probe body formed by Titas Gas disclosed this at a press conference held at the power, energy and mineral resources ministry’s meeting room in the secretariat on Thursday.

The blast occurred from an illegal gas connection riser and leakage from the pipeline beneath the mosque. The explosion ensued by a spark from an illegal electricity connection, the probe report said.