Illegal gas-power connections behind Narayanganj mosque blast, says Titas

Probe body formed by Titas Gas authorities over the deadly Narayanganj mosque blast have said Illegal gas and electricity connections caused the blast.
Abdul Wahab, convenor of the probe body formed by Titas Gas disclosed this at a press conference held at the power, energy and mineral resources ministry’s meeting room in the secretariat on Thursday.
The blast occurred from an illegal gas connection riser and leakage from the pipeline beneath the mosque. The explosion ensued by a spark from an illegal electricity connection, the probe report said.
At least 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Masjid in Narayanganj on 4 September night. 31 people have so far died in the incident. Six air-conditioners exploded in the mosque and glass doors and windows were shattered by the huge explosion.
Sub inspector Humayun Kabir on Saturday filed a case with Fatulla model police station against the mosque's managing committee, Titas Gas and DPDC authorities accusing them of negligence.
The mosque committee, however, alleged that Titas Gas sought Tk 50,000 bribe when contacted for repairing the gas line leakage. They could not collect the money and so the leakage was not fixed. Allegations of the mosque authorities created a huge uproar.
Fire service, district administration, Titas Gas, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited and city corporation authorities formed five separate probe committees to investigate the incident. So far, 43 people have testified before the probe body formed by the district administration. DPDC has removed an electric transformer and pole from the area adjacent to the mosque.
Titas Gas authorities found a total of six leaks in the pipeline beneath the mosque. Four Titas officials and four others were suspended over the incident.
Titas Gas general manager Abdul Wahab Talukder on Wednesday told journalists that the leakages occurred during the construction of foundation of the mosque over the Titas gas pipeline.
The mosque’s managing committee’s president Abdul Gafur, however, binned the allegation that mosque authorities' negligence is responsible for the blast.