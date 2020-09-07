Narayanganj mosque blast: 4 Titas engineers among 8 suspended

Eight employees including four engineers of the Narayanganj’s Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company have been suspended in connection with the blast at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in the district.

The action was taken against them on Monday.

There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels. As many as 27 people have died from the accident until Monday.