No DEMU train operative, no one takes the blame

The locomotives the railway bought from the US in 1953 are still operative. The coaches bought from Germany in the 80’s are still being used to carry passengers. But none of the 20 sets of DEMU (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) train bought from China in 2013 are operative now.

None of those who planned to buy the DEMU trains, those who were involved with the process of buying, and those who went abroad to check the train’s effectiveness had to take the blame of this gigantic loss of public money. Instead, most of them have retired from their jobs with all the government benefits.

The government had to spend Tk 6 billion to buy the DEMU train sets. It made an income of Tk 220 million by operating the train while the maintenance and fuel cost was around Tk 300 million.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, railway minister Nurul Islam said, “Surely those who were involved with the process of buying DEMU train did that out of some considerations. Taking actions against them after so many years is complex.”