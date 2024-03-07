Khulna registers maximum brain stroke cases 

Golam Bari, a man in his forties, is a resident of Sonatikari village in Kaliganj Upazila of Satkhira. He suffered a stroke and became paralysed around three years ago. A brain hemorrhage limited his ability to move and took him away from his lifetime workplace - the crop field. He is now struggling to make ends meet through a grocery shop.

While talking to Prothom Alo on 22 February, his wife said he had not been in a good state of mind since the marriage of their eldest daughter. Later, he suffered a stroke and became paralysed. They have no clear idea what led him to this physical ailment.

She further said it is not a rare case in the village, as there is another stroke patient in their neighborhood.