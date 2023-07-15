ARTICLE 19 condemns DSA case against RTV journalist Adhora Yeasmein

International human rights organisation ARTICLE 19 has expressed concerns over the Digital Security Act case filed against Yeasmein Akter (Adhora), staff reporter of private television station RTV, for reporting against Rajarbagh Darbar Shareef pir in the capital and has urged the relevant authorities to take no further action on the case against the journalist and withdraw the case immediately, stated a press release.

Regional director of ARTICLE 19 in South Asia, Faruq Faisel said, “The role of journalists in ensuring transparency and accountability is undeniable. This case is the latest addition to the series of cases against journalists and rights activists misusing the controversial provisions of the Digital Security Act since its inception. Such cases always damage the freedom and objective of journalism.”