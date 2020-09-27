Implement the Teesta Project with cooperation of China: Int’l Farakka Committee

The International Farakka Committee (IFC), which campaigns for parity in water-sharing of trans-boundary rivers between Bangladesh and India, has welcomed the government’s move to implement a Chinese-funded project for the Teesta river.

The project, if completed, promises to remove the dependence on upstream India for its fair share of the waters.

In a statement on Saturday, it said the Tk 80 billion comprehensive project demonstration will not only mitigate the annual flood and erosion damages, but also ensure the overall socio-economic development of the people of Bangladesh’s Northwestern region.

“The project stands for sustainable development along the 102-kilometre length of the river from the Teesta Barrage at Dalia of Nilphamari district to its outfall in the Brahmaputra via Mohipur and Kaunia,” it said, referring to the route taken by the Teesta upon entry into Bangladesh.