Imported rice from India to reach Mongla port in Jan

The government has signed a deal with PK Agri Link and Rita Impress International Company for the rice import.



Badal Kumar Biswas, traffic and conservator regulators of Khulna division, said "The consignment of rice will reach Mongla port in January and the rest will be brought in phases by March."



Mohamamd Abdus Sobhan, deputy director of traffic and conservator regulators of Khulna division, said the government has taken the initiative to ensure a steady supply of the staple.



"There's no scarcity of rice in 10 districts of Khulna division as 57,422MT rice is in stock," he said.

Besides, the government plans to launch open market sale or OMS in four cities under the division to keep the rice price stable in the local market.



The government is going to purchase 500,000-600,000MT rice, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said on 27 December.



Already the rice import duty has been cut to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent in an effort to keep the rice market stable, food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said.



