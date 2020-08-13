Inclusion in national development during the COVID-19 outbreak

People's rights are an important issue in development. Real progress cannot be achieved by ignoring or violating these rights. In our country, we are using the neo-liberal development strategy since the '80s and '90s that does not take the issues of people's rights into account. Understanding this fact, global leaders have shifted from Millennium Development Goals (MDG) to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

We have agreed to achieve SDGs. The key promise of it is that no one will be left behind. We have to work on development issues including those who are left behind. But this is not happening. We have to identify the reasons for this backwardness. And we will need stratified information for that: especially based on ethnicity and gender. This is a priority to achieve the SDGs. But this has not been done yet. If we depend on average statistics in measuring development, we will be able to claim that we have become a nation of medium income, but 'No one will be left behind' - this promise will not be possible to keep.

There are many places in the CHT regions where we do not have any health complexes. In some cases, we have no healthcare providers in those area having health complexes and others have care providers but they do not have medicine and equipment. Backward areas must have special allocations but this is not what the reality is.

Development programmes will not be the same for hills and plains as they have differing realities. We need different plans from those who have land and for those who do not have any. Those whose lands have been taken away, they must be taken into the social safety net proposed for the ultra poor.

We are talking about inclusion because they can tell their needs best. And not only taking development plans, we have to ensure these plans are executed partnering with them and only by that we can achieve true development. I am using the word 'partnership' rather than 'participating'; these two are significantly different. We have neither partnership nor participation in crucial budget like national development. There are allocations for the CHT regions but how much of that are expend and where it is spent - we do not know anything of that. If we had partnership in it, the budget could be utilised efficiently.

COVID-19 is a national and a global crisis. But this is a recent phenomenon. These people are the victims of structural discrimination for long. We should overcome this discrimination so that we can remain prepared to deal with such crisis in future. What we have been saying, we have to say this during this crisis and also in normal situation. That is the promise on the occasion of this 'International Indigenous Day'.