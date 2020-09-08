India shocked at loss of lives in mosque accident

India has expressed deep shock at the loss of lives and injuries sustained due to a recent accident at a mosque in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar wrote a letter to Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the victims of the unfortunate accident at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschil Talla area in Narayanganj.

“We’re saddened to learn about the terrible loss of lives and injuries...,” Jaishankar wrote in his message.