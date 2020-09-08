India shocked at loss of lives in mosque accident

India has expressed deep shock at the loss of lives and injuries sustained due to a recent accident at a mosque in Narayanganj, reports UNB.
India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar wrote a letter to Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the victims of the unfortunate accident at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschil Talla area in Narayanganj.
“We’re saddened to learn about the terrible loss of lives and injuries...,” Jaishankar wrote in his message.
The Indian minister, on behalf of the government and the people of India, expressed heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to Momen and the people of Bangladesh, particularly to the bereaved families.
“I pray for an expeditious recovery of those injured,” Jaishankar said.
Earlier, the US, China, the UK, Australia expressed deep shock over the loss of lives.
The death toll in the fire caused by an explosion, apparently because of leakage in gas pipeline, at the mosque in Narayanganj has risen to 27 so far. Another critically injured 10 people are under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.