Indian 1971 veteran unveils new behind the scene story of Niazi’s surrender

He said that Rawalpindi kept fooling him until that morning that “help was on the way”.

Sharma recalled that the Indian troops took the enemy by surprise by knocking at the doors of Dhaka at Mirpur Bridge point on the midnight of 15-16 December while shelling and desultory firing continued till 16 December morning.

He said Nagra landed at the scene in the morning while “the enemy was deployed on the other side of the Mirpur Bridge”.

“He (Nagra) informed us that the Pakistani Army had agreed to surrender and we were to take a message for Lt General A.A.K. Niazi . . . It read: ‘My dear Abdullah, I am here. The game is up, I suggest you give yourself up to me and I will take care of you’,” he wrote.

According to Sharma, initially he being the battalion adjutant, was asked to convey the message to Niazi along with Nagra’s aide de camp Captain Hitesh Mehta while they got into a jeep with Nagra’s handwritten message for Niazi while both were acquainted to each other since their early age and “were on first-name basis”.

He said as the two officers moved to the jeep two other officers Major JS Sethi and Lieutenant Tejinder Singh jumped into the jeep and “oblivious to the impending danger, all of us were excited at the thought of moving into Dhaka with the message of surrender and making history”.

“Little did we know at the time that the Pakistan Army on the other side had not received instructions to surrender. They opened fire on us as we crossed the bridge. We stopped,” Sharma wrote.

“Collecting all my wits, I shouted to tell them to stop firing. The firing stopped.”

But, he said, the Pakistani soldiers surrounded and disarmed the small Indian detachment and he asked a Pakistani junior commissioned officer-in-charge to call a senior officer.

The Indian captain simultaneously “threatened him (JCO) with dire consequences if any harm came to us because the Indian Army had surrounded Dhaka and their general had agreed to surrender”.

Sharma said “luckily” soon a Pakistani captain arrived took the detachment to the Mirpur Garrison where its commander asked them to wait and “nearly an hour later, Major General Mohammad Jamshed, GOC of Dhaka Garrison, arrived” there.

Along with Jamshed they returned to Mirpur Bridge in their Indian army jeep while a Pakistani one followed them and on their way back “we were fired upon again, neither side knowing who we were”.

He said Major Sethi received a medium machine gun burst on his left leg and another bullet pierced the helmet of Singh right in the middle, but was fortunately deflected but “the situation was restored and we reached our side of the bridge”.

“General Nagra arrived shortly along with Colonel Pannu and was received by Pakistani General Jamshed, who surrendered and handed over his pistol to General Nagra,” Sharma wrote.

Shortly thereafter at 10:42am, he said, the Indian officers detachment reentered Dhaka to hand over Nagra’s chit to Niazi.

Pakistani military spokesman Major Siddiq Salik in his book “Witness to Surrender” described the subsequent episodes ahead of the formal surrender negotiations an hour later after Indian Eastern Front’s general staff chief Major General JFR Jacob.

According to Salik, receiving Nagra’s message, Niazi briefly discussed the situation with senior Pakistani generals present including navy commander in East Pakistan Rear Admiral Mohamad Shariff and Major General Rao Farman Ali.

They both, he said, suggested Niazi to give up and respond to Nagra’s call as Pakistani side did not have enough strength to defend “Dacca”.

“General Niazi sent Major General Jamshed to receive Nagra,” Salik wrote.