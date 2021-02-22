Indian Air Force chief in city to ‘bolster ties’

Indian air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day visit at the invitation of air chief marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, the chief of air staff, Bangladesh Air Force, reports UNB.
The Indian Air Force chief is accompanied by a two-member delegation, said the Indian high commission in Dhaka.
The visit of the Indian Air Force chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the armed forces of the two countries, said the high commission.
The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to meet the air force and army chief of Bangladesh and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force.
He will also be visiting major BAF air bases across Bangladesh during his stay in Bangladesh.
The Indian Air Force chief would also be paying tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.
The Indian delegation would also pay their homage to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.
It is a matter of pride for the Indian Armed Forces and the air chief as ACM RKS Bhadauria is an alumnus of 18th Air Staff Course at Defence Services Command & Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, Dhaka, said the high commission.
During this visit, the Indian air chief will also be inducted into the 'Mirpur Hall of Fame' at DSCSC.