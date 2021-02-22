Indian Air Force chief in city to ‘bolster ties’

Indian air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day visit at the invitation of air chief marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, the chief of air staff, Bangladesh Air Force, reports UNB.

The Indian Air Force chief is accompanied by a two-member delegation, said the Indian high commission in Dhaka.

The visit of the Indian Air Force chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the armed forces of the two countries, said the high commission.