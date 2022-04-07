Indian envoy visits ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ in Brunei's Bangladesh high commission

The Indian high commissioner seemed highly moved while viewing the impressive collection of books mostly on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh, says a press release.

He was equally impressed to see the pictures representing various phases of the life and political struggle of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He fondly pointed at some pictures showing Bangabandhu and Indira Gandhi together, and praised Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his historic and breathtaking speech on 7 March 1971 at Ramna Race Course, now Shurawardy Udyan.