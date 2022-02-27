Indian High Commission plans to open visa centre in Kushtia: Doraiswami

“The Indian government is taking new steps in education, culture, industry and communication sector to strengthen India-Bangladesh friendship further. In this context, a visa center will be set up in Kushtia for the convenience of the people of this region,” he said.
The Indian high commissioner made the remarks before joining a meeting to exchange views with dignitaries at Disha Tower in Kushtia on the occasion handing over key of life support ambulance.
Rotary Club of Kushtia organised the programme.
Doraiswami said apart from opening visa center, there are also immense opportunity of launching training centers for physicians, journalists and nurses in Kushtia under the joint venture of India and Bangladesh.
Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, local lawmakers AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha and Selim Altaf George, Kushtia deputy commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam, Kushtia district Awami League president Sadar Uddin Khan and general secretary Asgar Ali, Sadar upazila chairman Ataur Rahman Ata and Rotary Club of Kushtia president Kamruzzaman Nasir were present at the function, among others.