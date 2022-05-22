'Inflation control should be given top priority'

Controlling the inflation rate should get prominence in the next national budget. The social safety net needs to be widened so that the fallout of inflation rate does not affect the poor people. At the same time, the price of dollar has to be adjusted gradually so that the pressure of inflation rate does not become too high.

These comments were made at a roundtable in ‘Challenges of economy and the expected budget’ that Prothom Alo organised at its Karwan Bazar office in the capital city on Saturday. Economists, researchers and businesspersons took part in the discussions.

The discussants said the economy of Bangladesh had reached the current critical situation due to the dollar crisis because of increased import, high price of goods in the international market, and gradually increasing rate of inflation inside the country. They said though the government has acknowledged the crisis, it has not taken enough initiatives to face the situation. This situation is increasing risks for the economy. Some of the discussants advised the government to adjust the dollar price step by step so that that does not ignite inflation.