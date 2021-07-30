Initiatives to amend Road Transport Act will 'make it weaker'

Despite huge investment to develop the road transport system in Bangladesh, discipline in the sector seems to be far cry. People have lost their lives in road accidents even amid the restrictions the government imposed to stem the rising trend of novel coronavirus infection. In this context, the government has taken an initiative to amend the Road Transport Act even before its full implementation. This step, experts say, will simply weaken the law.

People have been demanding a tougher act to bring discipline to the roads and secure their lives. The matter was brought forward three years ago when school students took to the streets on 29 July 2018. The government passed a law with tougher provisions in parliament on 20 September that year. Since then three years have gone by but the law is yet to be implemented fully. Currently, the government has taken an initiative to amend that law that will weaken the law drastically as the magnitude of punishment will be lesser.