They might impose more sanctions, it's their wish: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina In an interview with Voice of America on 27 September said the US visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals has no justification.

VOA Bangla’s chief Shatarupa Barua took the interview during the prime minister’s visit to Washington. VOA Bangla published the interview on its website.

The US on 22 September announced imposing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The US announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh on 24 May. Earlier in December 2021, the US slapped sanctions on seven officials of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Replying to a question on the US visa policy, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “It is my question that why are they trying to impose visa sanctions out of blue?"

"If they talk about human rights and voting rights, then it’s we, the Awami League, who fought for the voting rights of people of Bangladesh. So many of our men shed their blood to ensure voting rights. We’ve done all sorts of reform—voter lists with photographs, transparent ballot boxes, sensitizing people about their voting rights--so that the election is free, fair and neutral," the prime minister added.