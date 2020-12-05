Insult of Bangabandhu will not be tolerated: Minister

Information minister and joint general secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said that the insult of Bangabandhu over any issue will not be tolerated, reports BSS.

“We could not celebrate Mujib Year properly because of coronavirus pandemic, but a vested quarter is creating controversy in various ways towards the end of the Mujib Year,” he added.

He was speaking as chief guest at a function to distribute copies of the book ‘Life and Works of Bangabandhu’ at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club (CPC) here.

Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council justice Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while Bangladesh Press Council member and Daily Azadi editor MA Malek, acting president of CPC Salauddin Mohammad Reza, vice president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Riaz Haider Chowdhury, Press Council member Abdul Majid and CPC general secretary Chowdhury Farid, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The information minister said that instability is being created in society by drawing various controversial issues with ill motives.

It is the right time to resist those who want to take the nation backward and, the minister added.