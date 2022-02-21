International Mother Language Institute lags behind in language research

International Mother Language Institute was established 11 years ago with an objective to expand of Bangla language, preserve and document of all mother languages, conduct research and training programmes. But the institute could only organise a few seminars, publish some souvenirs and newsletters in all these years since its foundation. They have done only one major research on the languages of ethnic minorities of the country. The research was finished four years ago, but it has been learnt now that the research is still incomplete.

IMLI is an organisation under the education ministry. Researchers said the institution has failed to live up to its promise of conducting research on Bangla and other languages. They have no significant achievement in expansion and extension of the Bangla language globally. They think a research organisation affiliated with a ministry cannot do research work independently.

The institute organises international seminars once a year on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on 21 February. They also organised other national and international seminars at different times. The institute has established a mother language museum and archive of writing systems of the world. But those initiatives got little publicity.