Int’l community must acknowledge its policy to Rohingya failed: UN expert

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews on Thursday said the international community must acknowledge that after three years its policy with respect to the Rohingya refugees has failed, reports news agency UNB.

“It has failed because Myanmar remains unwilling to take meaningful steps to create conditions necessary for the safe, sustainable, and dignified return to the Rohingyas’ place of origin in Rakhine State,” Andrews said.

“And, it has failed by not sufficiently resourcing Bangladesh to carry out its humanitarian mission.”